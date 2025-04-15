More VOCFM News

Groote Schuur Launches Emergency Fund to Tackle Surgery Backlog

Groote Schuur Hospital has launched the Emergency Funds for Emergency Surgeries initiative to address the growing demand for trauma-related surgeries, particularly during high-demand periods like the upcoming Easter weekend.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat on Tuesday, Trauma Surgeon Dr Deidre McPherson explained that the hospital currently operates only two dedicated emergency theatres around the clock. “During surges—typically over weekends, public holidays, month-ends, and festive seasons—these theatres quickly become overwhelmed with critical trauma cases, such as gunshot wounds,” she said.

As a result, urgent but non-life-threatening surgeries—like appendectomies or nerve procedures—are delayed. “These delays can lead to serious complications, including infections, amputations, or even preventable deaths,” McPherson added.

The hospital is currently unable to activate a third theatre during peak periods due to a lack of resources. “We simply don’t have the additional equipment or staff available for these high-volume times,” she noted.

The emergency funding initiative aims to secure the financial support needed to increase the hospital’s capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to trauma cases, ultimately improving outcomes for all patients in urgent need of surgical care.

