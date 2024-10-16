Salt River, Cape Town  16 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Grant recipients fall prey to loan sharks

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

State social grants are used as collateral for high-interest loans by unregistered or informal lenders, also known as loan sharks, who continue to target social grant recipients, particularly the elderly or single moms. To make matters worse, these dishonest lenders are not subject to any laws.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday Odwa Nweba Stellenbosch University Law Clinic said grant recipients, often in dire need of access to credit, cannot borrow money on a fair basis.

“Since they do not qualify for loans from formal lenders, they often have no alternative other than to borrow from informal lenders who lend money at illegal interest rates (between 30 – 100% per month) and use forms of loan collateral or security such as keeping borrowers’ SASSA or bank cards and ID books for extended periods, even in perpetuity,” he stressed.

Listen to full interview below:

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app