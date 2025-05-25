Government Boosts Early Childhood Development with R10 Billion Budget Increase

By Kouthar Sambo

The Western Cape’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector welcomes the retention of R10 billion in new funding. This increase will raise the daily ECD subsidy from R17 to R24 per child and expand access to services for 700,000 additional children under five years old.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, Chairperson of South African Congress for ECD Western Cape and Principal of Vision Kidz.com Educare in Colorado Park Karrimah Jacobs said approximately 30% of ECD facilities in South Africa receive a subsidy.

“However, only a minimal amount of people have access to this subsidy though, we are appreciative that it has increased, we prefer financial assistance for a program as seen in public schools where there is a budget for stipulated areas,” explained Jacobs.

Photo: Pexels