Global Unity Key to Stability, Says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that rising geopolitical uncertainty poses a threat to global security and economic growth. Speaking at the European Union Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, he called for renewed commitment to peace, respect for international law, and institutional reforms, including at the United Nations.

He highlighted the value of South Africa’s partnership with the EU, citing collaborative initiatives to advance green and digital infrastructure, trade, and innovation across Africa to promote sustainable development.

“The strategic partnership between South Africa and the EU continues to expand. We now have an opportunity to strengthen resilience by increasing investment, securing supply chains, and promoting diversification to support inclusive growth,” Ramaphosa said.

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

