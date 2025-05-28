Global Leaders Meet in Cape Town to Tackle Climate and Just Energy Transition

A high-level international panel has convened in Cape Town, bringing together leaders from South Africa, Brazil, and the United States, the current G20 Troika, alongside representatives from the African Union and Europe. The gathering aims to explore how political leadership can foster trust and drive transformative action toward global sustainability. Key themes include governance, accountability, and international collaboration, particularly in advancing just and inclusive climate transitions.

Speaking to VOC’s PM Drive, analyst Ashraf Patel offered insight into the significance of the event. “F stands for foundation. Within the G20, we call it the alphabet supermarket; there’s an event for every sector you can think of,” he said. “This time around, foundations have clustered around key topics, especially climate finance and climate solutions.”

The conference, hosted in Kirstenbosch, marked its first day with over 200 participants from more than 40 countries. “There’s a very good mix of people from the Global North, such as Germany, the U.S., India, Indonesia, and many African countries like Ghana and Kenya. It’s a really strong representation of climate change experts,” Patel added.

A major focus of the discussions is the Just Energy Transition, alongside broader strategies for global transformation. The event is seen as a vital platform to shape future policies on climate action and sustainable development.

