GIWUSA demands an industrial rescue plan to save jobs

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) stated that it is deeply concerned about the latest quarterly employment figures.

Giwusa president Mametlwe Sebei said the figures reveal an economy that continues to fail the working class, with key productive sectors collapsing. He added that Giwusa is calling for an industrial rescue plan as immediate government intervention to save manufacturing, mining, and construction jobs based on public ownership.

 

“We also demand a Public Works program to rebuild the public infrastructure for essential public services and productivity in the economy, which is undermined by the lack of basic facilities, including an efficient public transport system that can ensure that workers reliably arrive at work.”

