GIWUSA condemns Mining Indaba as tool for corporate greed

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) has criticised this week’s mining conferences, calling them a platform for corporate exploitation and imperialist interests. The union argues that the ANC-led government enables the continued extraction of Africa’s resources for the benefit of multinational corporations and political elites.

GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei slammed the Mining Indaba, “This is not just a gathering of business leaders but a strategy session for those who profit from conflict and exploitation.” He pointed to the ongoing instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where global powers including South Africa are competing for control over valuable resources such as cobalt, copper, and gold.

“The South African government, through its military presence in the DRC and crackdowns on workers at home, is serving the interests of big business,” Sebei said.

He also raised concerns over calls for deregulation, “Mining corporations are pushing to remove the few remaining laws that protect workers, communities, and the environment, allowing them to continue unchecked exploitation.”

GIWUSA rejected the Indaba as a collaboration between mining giants and political leaders, warning that it could result in:

• Greater militarisation in the DRC, escalating regional conflicts.

• Efforts to downplay the Stilfontein massacre, where miners were killed in state-backed violence.

• Policies promoting privatisation, austerity, and the erosion of workers’ rights under the current government.

Calls for Urgent Action

Sebei further highlighted that the pattern of resource exploitation is not limited to the DRC but extends across Africa, where multinational corporations continue to extract wealth at the expense of local populations. He warned that if deregulation efforts succeed, mining communities will face worsening working conditions, environmental destruction, and further economic marginalisation.

“This Indaba is not about development; it is about consolidating the power of mining elites while workers and poor communities suffer,” Sebei said. He called on trade unions, civil society groups, and affected communities to resist corporate-backed policies that threaten livelihoods and deepen economic inequality.

