Gift of the Givers sends emergency water supplies to Knysna

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has been inundated with calls for assistance after nine of the eleven wards in Knysna were left with little to no access to water.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sably said some wards have been without water for almost a month.

“Gift of the Givers has deployed 2 water tankers en route from the Eastern Cape and an urgent delivery of 5,000 bottles of water en route from Cape Town to health clinics, schools, and old age homes around the Knysna area. A special council meeting is set for today to declare the Municipality district a local disaster,” he added.

Image: Gift of the Givers