Gift of the Givers Aids Firefighters in Tokai Fire

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has stepped in to support firefighters battling devastating wildfires across Cape Town, while also assisting residents affected by fires in informal settlements.

Speaking to NewsBeat on Tuesday, Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said, “On Sunday morning, we received a call from the Disaster Risk Management Teams requesting assistance as firefighters were struggling to contain an intense blaze.”

Sablay explained that their team responded immediately to provide emergency supplies. “We quickly mobilised a team because the firefighters couldn’t afford to lose ground—the fire was spreading rapidly. Our teams conducted an emergency distribution of energy drinks and energy bars. Later that evening, we were asked to provide hot meals, which we continued serving throughout the early hours of the morning.”

He added that shortly afterward, they were alerted to another fire in the Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi. “Some of the informal structures had caught alight. We’re all aware of how exhausted the firefighters were, but credit to them—they managed to bring that blaze under control,” he said.

VOC News

Photo: Facebook/Gift of the Givers