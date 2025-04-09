Geopolitical Analyst Highlights Role of Civil Society at Social 20 Event Ahead of SA’s G20 Presidency

Geopolitical analyst Ashraf Patel has underscored the importance of including civil society in global policy forums, following his participation in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (DIRCO) Social 20 (S20) event.

Patel emphasized that South Africa could draw valuable lessons from Brazil’s inclusive approach to the G20, particularly in amplifying grassroots voices in global decision-making. The event featured a presentation by Brazilian civil society representatives, showcasing how they integrated public participation into G20 processes.

“As we know, South Africa will host the G20 in 2025. It’s part of what’s being called the ‘Global South Smile’—with the last three hosts being Indonesia, India, and Brazil, and now South Africa,” Patel explained.

He noted that one of Brazil’s key innovations under President Lula’s leadership was the introduction of the Social 20 (S20), a platform to ensure that civil society and social justice movements are part of the traditionally technocratic G20 process.

The event explored Brazil’s strategies for broad-based societal engagement, offering a framework that South Africa could adopt as it prepares to lead the global forum.

