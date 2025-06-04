More VOCFM News

GDP grows by 0.1%

By Rachel Mohamed

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA)  recently released its report on the first quarter of 2025, indicating a 0.1% increase in GDP. Key contributors to this growth included sectors such as agriculture, transport, finance, and trade. However, declines were noted in both the manufacturing and mining industries.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Professor Bonke Dumisa, an independent economic analyst, commented on last year’s disappointing figures.

“In the first quarter, the economic growth rate in South Africa was only 0.1%, especially concerning given that the population growth rate exceeds 1.6%,” he stated.

He further emphasized that “when the population growth rate considerably outpaces the economic growth rate, it signals impending disaster.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app