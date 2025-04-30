Gauteng Care Crisis Committee challenges Department of Social Development over funding

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Gauteng Care Crisis Commission has challenged the Department of Social Development for failing to properly fund non-profit organizations that have found themselves without funding since the 1st April.

The delay in funding has caused many organizations to enter crisis mode, with organizations such as the Epsworth Child and Youth Care Centre having to close its doors due to the lack of funding, with the organization benefiting 2400 beneficiaries.

Speaking on VOC NewsBeat, Sima Diar of the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee and programs manager at the Nisaa Institute for Women’s Development states that there is great confusion in the NPO sector, with some not even receiving service level agreements.

“This is difficult for organizations, as there are definite budget cuts that organizations cannot anticipate or work in relation to in terms of staff compliments or program output, so it definitely hinders organizations in terms of staffing and program output,” stated Diar.

This confusion has been worsened by obscure provisions required by the Department of Social Development, with Diar detailing that some organizations are required to provide vehicles at the mercy of DSD officials.

“It says that the department is entitled to use an adjournment of movable assets when reasonably required. This is prejudicial to organizations for a range of reasons, as it is silent on who will pay the cost of the DSD’s usage of the vehicle as well as how the DSD will contribute to the wear and tear of vehicle costs,” added Diar.