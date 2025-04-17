Gabon Elections Outcome and Implications for the Future

By Rachel Mohamed

General Brice Oligui Nguema has been elected as the President of Gabon following the 2025 elections. Previously, General Nguema had stated he would relinquish power after staging a coup in 2021. However, the recent elections have secured his position for the next seven years.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Dr. Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Convener at the Africa Policy Circle (APC), reflected on the Bongo family dynasty, which has ruled the country since the 1960s. He noted that their prolonged rule has had detrimental effects on the country’s future and democracy.

“The Bongo family has been in power since 1967, beginning with Omar Bongo, followed by Ali Bongo, and now Brice Oligui Nguema,” Dr. Kariuki explained.

He emphasized that a nation’s future should not be dictated by a single family, as this undermines democratic principles, fosters nepotism, stifles political diversity, and diminishes accountability and citizens’ voices, ultimately leading to distrust and disconnection among the population.

“The current government had pledged to return governance to civil leadership, but it has found ways to circumvent that promise, allowing Nguema to serve another seven-year term, which means he will have been in power for a total of ten years.”

Dr. Kariuki reiterated that a nation’s leadership should not be based on familial ties, as this approach weakens democratic foundations and hinders progress.

Listen here for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay