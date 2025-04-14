From Dreams to Direction: Strand Muslim Council Hosts Empowering Careers Day

By Aneeqa du Plessis

The Iqra Learning Centre in Strand came alive on Saturday as dozens of high school learners from across the Boland region gathered for a dynamic and inspiring Careers Day hosted by the Strand Muslim Council Female Section (SMCFS).

Running from 11h00 to 15h00, the event offered a rare opportunity for students to connect directly with professionals from a diverse range of fields. From dentistry to engineering, law to education, the day brought together representatives from various industries and tertiary institutions to guide and inform young minds about the career paths available to them after matric.

Furthermore, learners were given insight into what it means to work in media, the responsibilities that come with being a journalist, and the types of courses one should consider entering the field.

Representatives from the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness were also present, along with radiographers, lawyers, teachers, engineers, and other experts who generously shared their experiences and advice.

Chairperson of the SMCFS, Fayrouz Green, said the event will become an annual feature to ensure that underprivileged learners—especially young girls—who may not have the opportunity to venture far beyond their communities are given a space within their midst to envision and plan their futures.

“Education is very important to ensure independence,” she said. “We want to make sure our girl-children, and all learners, have the tools, support, and inspiration they need to dream big and achieve.”

The Careers Day not only aimed to expose students to a broad spectrum of professions but also to help them make informed decisions about their academic and professional journeys.

With a warm, engaging atmosphere and a strong focus on empowerment through education, the event was a powerful example of how communities can come together to uplift and guide the next generation.

