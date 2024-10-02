Salt River, Cape Town  2 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Free transport for Cape Town mass march this weekend

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, alongside various organizations, will hold a march in Cape Town’s CBD this weekend, starting at 10:00 am, to call for sanctions against Israel. The protest aims to highlight ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Palestine, urging the South African government to adopt a firmer stance against Israel’s actions.

Community activist Shahiem van Nelson, speaking on VOC Breakfast, detailed transportation arrangements for attendees. “The cutoff for bus requests is 5 pm today. We have buses in Mitchells Plain at Colorado Masjid, Masjidul Miegtaa in Lentegeur, and the Shumeez Scott Foundation. Bridgetown Masjid, Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Wellington Masjid have also arranged transport,” he said.

Van Nelson noted additional buses may be available for other mosques in Cape Town. For those needing transport, he can be contacted at 083 745 6042.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app