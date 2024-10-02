Free transport for Cape Town mass march this weekend

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, alongside various organizations, will hold a march in Cape Town’s CBD this weekend, starting at 10:00 am, to call for sanctions against Israel. The protest aims to highlight ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Palestine, urging the South African government to adopt a firmer stance against Israel’s actions.

Community activist Shahiem van Nelson, speaking on VOC Breakfast, detailed transportation arrangements for attendees. “The cutoff for bus requests is 5 pm today. We have buses in Mitchells Plain at Colorado Masjid, Masjidul Miegtaa in Lentegeur, and the Shumeez Scott Foundation. Bridgetown Masjid, Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Wellington Masjid have also arranged transport,” he said.

Van Nelson noted additional buses may be available for other mosques in Cape Town. For those needing transport, he can be contacted at 083 745 6042.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied