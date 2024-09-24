Free State government ready to host Heritage Day celebrations

The Free State government says it is ready to host the national Heritage Day celebrations at the Meqheleng stadium in Ficksburg.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as Acting President will deliver the keynote address.

Arts and Culture MEC Zanele Sifuba says the celebrations coincide with the country’s 30th anniversary of democracy.

“We cannot stop looking back to where we come from, it’s very important that as we celebrate Heritage we are saying, where are we coming from as the nation, and we know many people perished. Many people died, some of them in exile. That is why on the 27th we are receiving the remains of some of them who died while in exile,” says Sifuba.

Source: SABC NEWS