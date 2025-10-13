Four Suspects Arrested in Murder of Off-Duty LEAP Officer in Philippi

The City of Cape Town has welcomed the arrest of four suspects in connection with the hijacking and murder of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Yonke Pakade, who was attacked over the weekend in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi. The 26-year-old officer was off duty when a group of suspects hijacked him. According to reports, he was stabbed multiple times and also attacked with stones.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said, “His colleagues found him in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi as he had tried to flee his attackers, but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The four suspects are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. We extend our thanks to every officer who assisted with the arrest and hope this brings the Pakade family some comfort during this difficult time. If we cannot protect our officers, they cannot protect the public.”

SAPS spokesperson Cornel Andre Traut confirmed that the police acted swiftly following the attack, and detectives worked around the clock to track down and arrest the suspects.

The City emphasized that protecting law enforcement personnel is critical for overall public safety and praised the dedication of officers involved in the investigation and arrest. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack to determine whether the suspects were involved in other criminal activities in the area.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing risks faced by law enforcement officers and the City’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay