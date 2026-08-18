Four Accused, Including Police Officer, Face Extortion and Money Laundering Charges

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has enrolled a case against four accused, including a police officer, who are facing charges of alleged extortion and money laundering in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The accused appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court following their arrest during a takedown operation by detectives attached to the Western Cape Serious Violent Crime Investigation Unit.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says according to information contained in the police docket, Madada Sibango, who is the father of Sandile and Yamkela, allegedly extorted money from more than 50 Somali and Ethiopian business owners operating in the Kayamandi and Stellenbosch areas.

“It is further alleged that Ali Mursal, a Somali businessman, assisted by collecting specified amounts of money from the affected business owners on predetermined dates over a period of approximately one month. The accused were remanded in custody, and the matter was postponed to 25 August 2026 for a formal bail application and further investigations,” said Ntabazalila.

During the takedown operation, exhibits were seized including R120 000 in cash, four vehicles used by the suspects in the commission of the crime, estimated value of R3 million and several firearms.

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