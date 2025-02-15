More VOCFM News

Founder of the Inner Circle, Muhsin Hendricks, was shot and killed in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha

Founder of the Inner Circle, Muhsin Hendricks, has been shot and killed in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha. According to officials in the area, the 58-year-old was gunned down in a gold-coloured VW T-Roc in Haley Place earlier today.

“A silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off. Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Thereafter, they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was shot and killed,” stated SAPS Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg to VOC News.

The motive behind the incident is unknown, and the matter forms part of an ongoing investigation.

However, according to viral information on social media, Hendricks was in Gqeberha to allegedly officiate a same-sex marriage. Though there has been confusion related to the identity of the cited couple.

“The WhatsApp message linked this incident to my daughter’s wedding, which is completely unrelated as she married a man,” explained Shaheed Abader, the father of Taahira Abader, who also got married in a separate nikah in Gqeberha today.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Muhsin Hendricks/Facebook

Kouthar Sambo

