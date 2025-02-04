More VOCFM News

Former State Security Minister faces corruption charges

Former Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today on corruption charges. He is accused of attempting to bribe a member of Parliament’s portfolio committee in order to halt proceedings related to Eskom in 2017. Bongo was acquitted of these charges by impeached former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who acquitted Bongo in 2021; however, the Supreme Court of Appeal later overturned that decision.

He was granted R5 000 bail and is required to return to court on 4 March. Speaking to the media outside the court, Bongo described the case as baseless.

“I was acquitted on the same charge, so to bring it against me again is just a continuation of a political witch hunt. I have now instructed my lawyers to file a civil claim against the state in connection with the magistrate’s case. We are seeking close to 4 million rand for attempting to tarnish my good name.”

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app