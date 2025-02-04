Former State Security Minister faces corruption charges

Former Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today on corruption charges. He is accused of attempting to bribe a member of Parliament’s portfolio committee in order to halt proceedings related to Eskom in 2017. Bongo was acquitted of these charges by impeached former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who acquitted Bongo in 2021; however, the Supreme Court of Appeal later overturned that decision.

He was granted R5 000 bail and is required to return to court on 4 March. Speaking to the media outside the court, Bongo described the case as baseless.

“I was acquitted on the same charge, so to bring it against me again is just a continuation of a political witch hunt. I have now instructed my lawyers to file a civil claim against the state in connection with the magistrate’s case. We are seeking close to 4 million rand for attempting to tarnish my good name.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay