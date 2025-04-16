More VOCFM News

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed as South Africa’s new Special Envoy to the United States

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the dismissal of former Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from his post in the United States, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed as South Africa’s new Special Envoy to the United States.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, international relations expert and Mail & Guardian columnist Donovan Williams noted that no country currently enjoys a “novel” or straightforward relationship with the U.S., particularly since the second term of President Donald Trump.

“Most nations have a strange or strained relationship with the U.S. at the moment, so we shouldn’t be too hard on ourselves. This is one of those rare times where the relationship with the U.S. is particularly difficult. I believe the appointment of Jonas is a good move, but we must remember—Jonas is not an ambassador. He’s a businessperson, not a diplomat, and that can be an asset in broadening the conversation,” said Williams.

