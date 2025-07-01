Food Basket Costs Climb and Households Struggle to Cope

The latest Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group has highlighted a concerning increase in the cost of essential food items in South Africa.

According to the report, the prices of zero-rated foods have risen by 4.1% over the past year, with staple goods such as maize meal, cooking oil, and rice seeing notable increases. The organisation warns that the ongoing rise in food and fuel prices is placing immense pressure on household budgets across the country.

Speaking on PM Drive, Sibusiso Mboto of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group described the situation as “a worrisome development.” He pointed out that, in Cape Town alone, the average household food basket now costs R5,397.23 for the month of June 2025.

“That is about 44 food items, varying from meat to vegetables and so forth,” Mboto said. He added that rising utility costs compound the issue: “When you buy fish or wors, it needs to be cooked, it needs to be prepared… and those heating costs just mean that families are going to continue battling.”

