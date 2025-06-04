Floyd Shivambu demoted from Secretary General of the MK Party

By Rachel Mohamed

Floyd Shivambu has been demoted within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK)Party from his position as secretary-general to a member of Parliament. This change in status is linked to his controversial trip to Malawi earlier this year, where he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, political analyst Sanet Solomon commented that several members of the party have expressed disappointment with Shivambu’s alleged performance.

“One of the main points he raised was his trip to Malawi, which he described as official business. It was surprising when he later announced that he regretted the visit and admitted it was a mistake on his part,” Solomon stated.

“I believe that in politics, it’s peculiar how one can avoid being fired and instead receive a promotion.”

