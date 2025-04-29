Five Arrested in Ravensmead for Guns and Drugs

Five suspects have been arrested in Ravensmead during a police operation targeting gun violence and drug-related activity. The Anti-Economic Crime and Provincial Counterfeit Goods Task Team apprehended the men, aged between 34 and 47, on Monday for the unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, and drugs.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said officers acted on intelligence that led them to a property where the suspects were found.

“The members, who were deployed in the Ravensmead area to quell ongoing gun violence, acted on information received and were led to an address where they encountered five males,” he explained.

“A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of three firearms, various rounds of ammunition, and a small quantity of mandrax tablets.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court once they have been formally charged.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied