Fire Destroys 17 Structures, Displaces 77 in Phumlani Village Informal Settlement

A fire ripped through the Phumlani Village Informal Settlement in Pelican Park, destroying 17 structures and leaving 77 people displaced on Sunday evening.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of wood and iron structures alight at the settlement in Eagle Park shortly after 9pm.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch confirmed that seven firefighting resources, along with an incident management team, were dispatched to the scene.

“It took firefighters just over two hours to extinguish the fire. A total of 17 wood and iron structures were destroyed, leaving 77 persons displaced. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown,” said Bosch.

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers Project Lead Ali Sablay said it has been an incredibly demanding week for their teams, who have responded to four fires in just six days.

“Our team members have once again been called into action, this time in Phumlani Village Informal Settlement, Pelican Park, where strong winds are driving the flames and escalating the situation,” said Sablay.

He added that Gift of the Givers teams are working closely with community leaders to assess urgent humanitarian needs and provide immediate relief to affected families.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied