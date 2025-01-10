More VOCFM News

FEDSAS concerned as rising school fees strain families amidst economic pressures

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South Africa (Fedsas) reported that fee-paying schools are facing significant financial strain due to rising school fees, which is putting added pressure on ailing families. According to Fedsas, independent schools are expected to grant exemptions totaling between R7.4 billion – R10.8 billion to help struggling parents. Fedsas’ Riaan van der Bergh emphasized that as fee increases outpace inflation, it is crucial for schools to communicate adjustments in fees and supplies transparently.

“Schools are feeling the pressure of the economy. They must be cautious about not including all parents in open communication channels. It is essential that they act in the best interest of the school and the community while staying connected and ensuring transparency,” he stated.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

