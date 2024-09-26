Fatal shootout in Bothasig leaves three suspected extortionists dead, four arrested

By Ragheema Mclean

Police have confirmed that a tip-off to local authorities led to a shootout in Bothasig on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of three suspected extortionists and the arrest of four others who sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut stated that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) combat team acted on information indicating that seven individuals in a minibus taxi were extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon.

“During a pursuit on Bosmansdam Road, the suspects opened fire at two police vehicles with an assault rifle. Police retaliated, successfully bringing the vehicle to a halt at the intersection of Bosmansdam and Wylands Roads,” Traut explained.

Traut said that police confiscated an assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, and the minibus taxi involved in the incident.

The identities of the deceased suspects have yet to be confirmed, and the four injured suspects are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital under police guard.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation into the shootout, and a death inquest case docket has been registered.

“Extortion remains a top priority for the Western Cape Police, and we encourage victims to come forward using our toll-free extortion hotline at 0800 314 444,” Traut stated.

VOC NEWS

