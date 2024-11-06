Experts warn of rising WhatsApp scams aiming to steal personal information and money

Tech security experts are cautioning the public about increasing WhatsApp scams that target users to steal personal information, access accounts, and even facilitate criminal activities.

With an estimated 2.7 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp’s massive user base makes it an appealing target for cybercriminals.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Tech Security Expert Mike Bolhuis explained some of the tactics scammers use to deceive individuals.

“What people must watch out for is a call from a so-called banker saying there’s fraudulent activity on your account, and they need to move the money quickly. You must be very cautious, ask necessary questions, and, if you don’t know the person, stop the call immediately,” he warned.

Bolhuis advises users to hang up and contact their bank directly to verify any suspicious claims.

In addition to fake calls, scammers also use WhatsApp messages, impersonating officials from SARS or other financial institutions to trick users into sharing personal information or one-time passwords (OTPs).

“Don’t take calls or respond to messages from people saying they’re from SARS or a specific financial institution and need your OTP or personal details. Anything that sounds too good to be true—don’t get involved,” he emphasized.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels