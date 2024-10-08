Experts warn Hout Bay beach unsafe due to raw sewerage contaminating the beach

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Experts have expressed great concerned about the water quality in the mother city as the summer season kicks in.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Epidemiologist at Stellenbosch University Dr Jo Barnes confirmed that her findings revealed that Hout Bay Beach is significantly contaminated with untreated sewage.

“The study was conducted by several of key role players, with my focus being on the contaminated water in the Disa River that flows into Hout Bay beach. My testing revealed alarming levels of 8 million E. coli per 100 ml of water, which is harmful to beach goers,” she said.

Barnes further stressed that there are no visible notices cautioning people to stay clear of the area, which could have a devastating impact on children and animals.

“I am concerned about the lack of awareness around this matter. This could cause both environmental challenges and health risk, yet our calls are ignored,” she added.

Barnes further stressed that she has tried to address the matter with local authorities with little to no success.

“We have reached out to those in higher powers on several occasions, however we have seen no results. We are attacked on personal levels instead of acknowledging our findings and trying to address them,” she added.

Listen to full interview below: