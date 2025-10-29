Experts Raise Alarm Over Intrusive Gambling, Alcohol, and Cannabis Advertising in South Africa

South Africans are increasingly concerned about the rise of intrusive gambling, alcohol, and cannabis advertising and its impact on vulnerable communities.

These industries spend millions annually on marketing campaigns that dominate public spaces, social media platforms, and even television and radio, often reaching young audiences and communities already grappling with addiction and social instability.

From cellphone screens to billboards and public transport stops, promotional content encouraging risky or addictive behaviour has become almost unavoidable. Experts warn that these messages are designed to glamorize harmful habits while downplaying their dangers.

Addiction counsellor and recovery coach Gideon Williams said that the messaging around these products is deliberately one-sided.

“Gambling and all this advertising will always be very attractive, firstly because of the messages it sends out and, secondly, the audience it targets. Marketing highlights the perceived benefits of engaging in these behaviors but never talks about the other side, the pain, the financial loss, the addiction. That’s something I often see firsthand when working with families and individuals.”

He adds that these marketing campaigns frequently undermine community values and exploit social vulnerabilities.

“They challenge the cultural norms we grew up with and usually target the most vulnerable, the young, and those who are not educated about the messages this type of marketing sends out.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), Gail Schimmel, acknowledged the challenges of regulating such advertising.

“It’s a difficult one, because not everything you see is 100% compliant with existing rules. There will always be rogue players who don’t listen. Advertising regulation in South Africa is a self-regulatory system, based on membership and cooperation from our media partners. That works well, but it’s also complaint-based; we only act once a complaint is lodged. We don’t pre-approve ads, which means not everything you see has been through a review process.”

As the debate continues, experts are calling for stronger oversight and public awareness campaigns to counter the influence of such advertising, particularly on young people and vulnerable communities.

