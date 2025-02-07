Expert sheds light on the Expropriation Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that South Africa is confiscating land and mistreating minorities. He clarified that the country’s land reform policies aim to ensure fair access without confiscation. The Presidency also confirmed that Ramaphosa discussed misinformation with X platform owner Elon Musk.

Professor Gustav Muller, Chair of Research at the University of Pretoria, weighed in on the frequent misunderstandings surrounding the Expropriation Act. “I think the remarks by President Donald Trump are really regrettable. Expropriation is certainly not equivalent to confiscation. The United States has similar powers; it’s just called something else—Eminent domain, sometimes also called ‘takings’. It is definitely not confiscation, which is usually associated with criminal actions or tax avoidance.”

Muller further explained that expropriation is not a new concept, referencing the 1975 Act, which has since been repealed. “Expropriations even existed before 1975. Furthermore, expropriations are an exercise of extraordinary government powers. When the state decides to expropriate, it will definitely be under extraordinary circumstances.”

