Salt River, Cape Town  26 September 2024

Exorbitant increases in electricity tariffs would put further strain on the nation’s poorest residents- SAHRC

Exorbitant increases in electricity tariffs would put further strain on the nation’s poorest residents. Eskom’s request to recover R8 billion for the 2021–2022 fiscal year retroactively was recently approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). Widespread objection to the large rise has resulted in requests for the electricity company to reevaluate its anticipated 36% raise for 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Chris Nissan Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said consumers are already overburdened with the high cost of living, and increasing electricity will add more financial pressure.

“Electricity affects every aspect of our lives – school-going children, people going to work, people have to have water to wash, all of those things are going to really affect our communities. You see Lavender Hill? It will crop up everywhere. People, their wallet is so thin that they can’t compromise anymore on anything. Our people are really at this point where they are very angry,” he said

Listen to full interview below

 

Aneeqa Du Plessis

