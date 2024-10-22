Salt River, Cape Town  22 October 2024

Executive member of the Media Review Network: “How many resistance and military leaders are on the battlefield in the frontline? I cannot count one.”

By Kouthar Sambo

This is according to an Executive member of the Media Review Network Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, as he highlighted the assassination of Hamas’ new leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar’s assassination was announced by the Israeli occupation on Thursday, 17 October (2024). This was followed by Hamas’s official statement released on Friday, 18 October.

Speaking across the VOC airwaves during the PM Drive show on Monday, Jazbhay further noted how Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushing to the bunkers as missiles were incoming.

“Sinwar never had this luxury, and he did not want this luxury. He preferred being on the battlefield with his people (Palestinians). There was a lot of Israeli propaganda of Sinwar being tied to hostages – even claims about him living in a palace in Gaza underground (if that is even possible). The truth is, he was on the frontline for his people, and he sacrificed himself,” stressed Jazbhay.

Photo: VOCfm

Kouthar Sambo

