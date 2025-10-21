Exam Stress: The Hidden Challenge Behind Matric Finals

As the 2025 matric exams officially begin across South Africa, thousands of learners are gearing up for what could be one of the most defining periods of their academic journey. While the focus often rests on study timetables, exam venues, and subject papers, the psychological strain on learners and even their parents is often overlooked.

According to Mental Health and Wellness Specialist Keri Rudolph, the stress of exam season extends beyond academics. “It’s not just the matriculants, it’s their parents too. This time of year demands tremendous mental energy from developing teens. When stress spikes and nutrition dips, key nutrients like B12, magnesium, and vitamin C become depleted, leading to poor concentration, brain fog, and emotional ups and downs,” she explains.

Rudolph notes that the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) identifies exam stress as one of the leading triggers of anxiety and depression among teenagers. With increased emotional strain, she urges parents and teachers to remain alert for signs of burnout, mood swings, and isolation in learners.

While fear of failure and long study hours are often blamed for exam stress, Rudolph believes the problem runs deeper. “It’s a combination of many pressures, schools, parents, and even peers. Social media has added another layer. Learners know that results will be shared publicly, and that comparison adds enormous pressure,” she says.

She also points out the growing competition for university placements, which intensifies the stakes for many matriculants. “It’s becoming harder to get into university, and that’s why there’s so much pressure. But learners need to understand that their results don’t define their future entirely,” she adds.

Rudolph encourages both learners and parents to adopt a healthier perspective during exam season. “As much as these learners must give their best, it’s important to remember that this is not the end of the road. There are always alternatives, and as the saying goes, ‘if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.’”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay