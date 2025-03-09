More VOCFM News

Eskom Suspends Loadshedding

Eskom has suspended loadshedding, following successfully recovering more than 3,000 MW of generation capacity and replenishing sufficient emergency reserves.

 

The power utility stated that recovery has been largely driven by coal operations at Kusile Power Station, which is now operating at optimal levels, with all units that had been offline since Friday now back in service. Additionally, progress on the recovery of Koeberg Unit 2 is well underway.

 

Speaking on the developments, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena stated, “Planned maintenance outages aimed at preparing for winter and meeting regulatory and environmental licensing requirements continue. The team is working diligently to restore 4,091 MW back to service by Monday.”

 

Despite ongoing challenges with baseload capacity, Eskom maintains that structural improvements to its generation fleet are starting to make a significant impact. Mokwena emphasized that loadshedding is largely behind the country, with Eskom’s recovery plan addressing the remaining issues.

 

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

