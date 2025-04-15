Eskom Seeks Private Partners to Boost Renewable Energy Expansion

Eskom has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a balanced and diversified energy mix by building on its existing coal and nuclear infrastructure while incorporating gas, renewables, energy storage, and pumped hydro solutions.

The power utility has issued a tender inviting private sector partners to support the establishment of a new, standalone Renewable Energy Business. The initiative is aimed at accelerating the rollout of clean energy projects across the country.

According to Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, the utility has a ready pipeline of at least two gigawatts of renewable energy projects scheduled for development by 2026.

“The objective of the new subsidiary is to operate independently of the main Eskom entity, enabling improved governance agility, stronger market competitiveness, and enhanced public-private partnerships (PPPs),” Mokwena said.

Eskom has committed to providing regular updates throughout 2025 on the progress of the Renewable Energy Business and its role in South Africa’s transition to a cleaner energy future.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels