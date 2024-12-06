More VOCFM News

Eskom busts illegal electricity farm

By Kouthar Sambo

Eskom, the South African Police Service (SAPS), City Power, and contracted security personnel discovered a large-scale illegal electricity operation on a farm in Leeupoort, Gauteng. This comes as the power utility revealed in a statement that the illegal operation is estimated to have cost Eskom over R6.6 million in lost electricity revenue.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, energy expert Chris Yellend said the situation has been going on for years, amounting to approximately R25 billion, which Eskom owes.

“The move was not a once-off quick illegal scam – it’s something going on for years, and now Eskom is paying the price. This is a very significant loss to people who pay for electricity, as well as arrear debt municipalities owe Eskom,” explained Yellend.

