Environmental Group Calls for Clean Energy in R2-Trillion IRP

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) has expressed concern over South Africa’s two-trillion-rand Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), recently unveiled by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

SAFCEI Executive Director Francesca de Gasparis warned against the continued reliance on fossil fuels, gas, and nuclear energy, citing safety concerns and the use of questionable technologies. She urged the minister to prioritize clean, affordable, and long-term renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, and energy storage for the country’s energy future.

“The minister keeps pointing to these false solutions to climate change. These are the financial facts that we are faced with. I understand that the minister is trying to balance our energy system, but there are many other ways he can do that without putting us at risk or making our electricity unaffordable by choosing costly and difficult energy systems to implement,” said de Gasparis.

Photo: Pixabay

Aneeqa Du Plessis

