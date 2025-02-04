More VOCFM News

Energy expert on Eskom: “Any announcement by Eskom about units causes people to wonder”

By Kouthar Sambo

South Africans were dismayed after Eskom was forced to implement Stage 3 load shedding due to failures at two of the power utility’s best-performing power stations, Matimba and Lethabo.

According to Eskom, five of its coal-fired generation units have been successfully repaired, and its reserves have been returned to service. This means that load shedding will be halted.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, energy expert Redge Nkosi said that merely being informed about the possibility of load shedding coming through again can be troubling to people.

“Eskom may be preparing the public for what is coming, going forward. Any announcement about units causes people to wonder whether these stories are legitimate and correct and whether we can rely on Eskom at all,” remarked Nkosi.

*Listen to the full interview here

Photo: Eskom/X [screenshot]

