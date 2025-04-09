Empowering Fatherless Youth Through Education and Support

With more than 61.8% of South African children under the age of 18 growing up without their biological fathers, the absence of positive male role models continues to have a profound impact. Many of these children face challenges with self-esteem, identity, and emotional development.

Patric Solomons, Director at Molo Songololo, says the organisation’s programmes are designed to support children who lack a stable male presence in their lives.

“We provide child rights education, life skills training, and leadership development,” he explained. “These initiatives help children understand their rights and responsibilities while building their confidence and resilience.”

Solomons noted that their work also addresses common issues faced by children, including bullying, abuse, violence, and emotional trauma.

“We help them improve their self-image and teach them how to respond to situations that make them feel unsafe or uncertain,” he said.

By equipping young people with the tools to navigate life’s challenges, Molo Songololo plays a vital role in filling the gap left by absent fathers.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay