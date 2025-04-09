More VOCFM News

Empowering Fatherless Youth Through Education and Support

With more than 61.8% of South African children under the age of 18 growing up without their biological fathers, the absence of positive male role models continues to have a profound impact. Many of these children face challenges with self-esteem, identity, and emotional development.

Patric Solomons, Director at Molo Songololo, says the organisation’s programmes are designed to support children who lack a stable male presence in their lives.

“We provide child rights education, life skills training, and leadership development,” he explained. “These initiatives help children understand their rights and responsibilities while building their confidence and resilience.”

Solomons noted that their work also addresses common issues faced by children, including bullying, abuse, violence, and emotional trauma.

“We help them improve their self-image and teach them how to respond to situations that make them feel unsafe or uncertain,” he said.

By equipping young people with the tools to navigate life’s challenges, Molo Songololo plays a vital role in filling the gap left by absent fathers.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app