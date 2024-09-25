Elsies River teen killed for refusing to join gang

By Ragheema Mclean

Authorities have confirmed the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy, who was fatally shot while sleeping in his bed last week in Elsies River.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by communities on the Cape Flats, where crime and violence continue to surge.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast community activist Imraan Mukkadam, explained that such killings are especially common during school holidays.

“It is very tragic; a beautiful young boy lost his life. He had been targeted and received death threats. We can confirm that he was not involved in gangsterism, but he was being pressured to join a gang, which he refused,” Mukkadam stated.

The Cape Flats community has seen a rise in violence, with many young boys under the age of 20 becoming victims of gang-related killings.

According to Mukkadam, these shootings, often part of gang initiation rituals.

“It is deeply disturbing that our youth are exposed to this kind of violence,” he said.

Mukkadam highlighted the importance of community involvement in addressing the issue and called for more efforts to keep youth off the streets, especially during school holidays.

“If we notice that a boy or girl is not attending school, there should be a collective effort to get them back into the classroom and provide the guidance and counselling they need,” he urged.

Furthermore, Elsies River SAPS has called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they are investigating the teens murder.

“Elsies River SAPS has opened a murder docket for further investigation following the incident on Thursday, where members were dispatched to a house on 15th Avenue in Leonsdale, Elsies River. They found the deceased, who had succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head, in his bedroom.”

The police appeal to anyone with information to please contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

