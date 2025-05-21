More VOCFM News

Elderly Couple Found Dead in Suspected Cape Yacht Club Drowning

Police have launched an inquest after the bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from the water near the Cape Royal Yacht Club at Table Bay Harbour on Tuesday morning. The victims, believed to be Polish nationals in their seventies, were discovered by police divers shortly after 08:15.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the discovery, stating, “At this early stage, foul play is not suspected. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, although drowning is considered the most likely cause.”

The Table Bay Harbour police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths. Their identities have not yet been released, pending formal identification and notification of their next of kin.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist the investigation. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The incident has raised concern, though officials emphasize that the investigation is still in its early stages.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app