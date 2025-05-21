Elderly Couple Found Dead in Suspected Cape Yacht Club Drowning

Police have launched an inquest after the bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from the water near the Cape Royal Yacht Club at Table Bay Harbour on Tuesday morning. The victims, believed to be Polish nationals in their seventies, were discovered by police divers shortly after 08:15.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the discovery, stating, “At this early stage, foul play is not suspected. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, although drowning is considered the most likely cause.”

The Table Bay Harbour police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths. Their identities have not yet been released, pending formal identification and notification of their next of kin.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist the investigation. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The incident has raised concern, though officials emphasize that the investigation is still in its early stages.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay