Eight Milnerton High Learners Suspended Following Viral Assault Incident

The Western Cape Education Department has suspended eight Milnerton High learners pending disciplinary hearings after a viral assault incident sparked public outrage this week.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school took immediate action by launching an internal investigation as soon as the incident was reported.

“Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school immediately initiated an internal investigation. Learners involved were identified and interviewed as part of this process. The suspended learners will now face formal disciplinary hearings in accordance with the relevant disciplinary procedures,” Hammond explained.

She added that counselling and psychosocial support are being provided to those affected.

“The school has reported that it is following all necessary protocols and procedures and is treating the matter with the seriousness it warrants. The behaviour in question does not reflect the values or ethos of Milnerton High School. We also wish to highlight that Grade 12 learners at Milnerton High School are currently writing their National Senior Certificate examinations. While this incident has caused significant distress, every effort is being made to ensure that all learners are able to write their exams in a calm and secure environment.”

In a statement to parents, Milnerton High School principal Gert JP van Tonder confirmed the precautionary suspensions and assured families that the matter is being handled transparently.

“This step has been taken to ensure a fair and transparent process while maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all learners. We want to make it clear that bullying, intimidation, and any form of assault cannot and will not be tolerated at Milnerton High School,” van Tonder said.

“These behaviours are completely contrary to the values of our school community and will always be dealt with firmly and fairly. We are also aware of possible protest action being discussed on social media. Please be assured that the school is closely monitoring the situation. Should there be any safety concerns or disruptions, we will communicate with parents immediately through our official channels.”

Meanwhile, Barbara Jenecker, Director of the anti-bullying organisation 42 Unbreakable, expressed deep concern following the incident.

“My initial reaction was one of deep sadness and concern. No child should ever have to go through that kind of humiliation or pain. It’s heartbreaking to see how bullying continues to affect our young people despite all the awareness we’ve tried to raise,” said Jenecker.

Jenecker also noted her concern upon learning that the victim is reportedly a cancer survivor, describing it as “especially heartbreaking.”

The incident has prompted a widespread call for accountability and stronger anti-bullying measures in schools.

Listen to the full interview with Barbara Jenecker below:

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photo: Pexels