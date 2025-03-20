More VOCFM News

Education expert on BELA Act: “There seems to be little room to contest the act in court”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024 (BELA Act) has faced strong opposition, yet no legal challenges have materialized. Education expert Dr. Solomon Chibaya suggests this may be due to the act’s solid constitutional foundation and built-in dispute-resolution mechanisms, which could have preempted litigation.

Speaking on VOC, Chibaya noted a “broader acceptance” of the act, which he believes may be linked to the lack of legal avenues to challenge it.

“There seems to be little room to contest the act in court,” he explained. “I believe the focus should now be on making the BELA Act more inclusive, particularly for schools that were historically more exclusive.”

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Screenshot

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

