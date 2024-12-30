Education activist urges educators to remain calm and understand the Government Employees Medical Scheme

By Kouthar Sambo

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has urged educators to remain calm and understand the Government Employees Medical Scheme’s (GEMS) decision to implement a 13.4% subscription increase for 2025.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, Makaneta said the rise in medical costs coupled with the inflation rate suggest the move only makes sense.

“No one has money at this point but the terrian of the educaiton requires a healthy workforce that can prepare our learners for the future. If teachers are healthy, it means they can embark on teaching and leanring to ensure they craft a better society,” he remarked.

“The move requires better budgeting to facilitate the necessary resources as we move into 2025. Given the challenges, even the government had to introduce measures of budget cuts therefore there is a need for everyone to come on board to make this sustainable,” explained Makaneta.

Photo: @thedpsa/X [Board Chairperson of the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS), Dr Nomzamo Tutu]