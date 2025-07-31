Economist predicts another 25 basis points reduction in repo rate as MPC decision looms

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce on Thursday whether South Africa’s repo rate will be increased, decreased, or remain unchanged at 7.25%.

In May, the MPC opted to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points. Since then, however, inflation has edged higher, with the June figure coming in at 3%. Concerns also linger over the possible impact of looming US tariffs, raising questions about the direction the MPC will take.

Speaking to VOC News, economist Hugo Pienaar believes a rate hike is unlikely. In fact, he said the MPC is more likely to opt for a further cut, although a decision to keep the rate unchanged also remains on the table.

“I think we are either going to see the rates stay unchanged or, more likely, see another 25-basis points reduction which will take the repo rate to 7%. If correct, that would mean we’ve seen a 125-basis points reduction in the repo rate over the last year,” Pienaar explained.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago previously cited lower-than-expected inflation as the basis for the May rate cut.

Pienaar believes the same rationale will be used again, noting that inflation remains well within the SARB’s 3% target.

“Because inflation has come in better than expected, I think we’re probably seeing more rate cuts than were anticipated a year ago,” said Pienaar.