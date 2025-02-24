Earthchild Project turns schools into thriving food gardens

Food security remains a major challenge in South Africa, with many children depending on school meals for daily nutrition. The Earthchild Project addresses this issue by transforming unused school spaces into thriving organic gardens, providing fresh produce and environmental education.

Earthchild Project Director Janna Kretzmar explained the initiative’s inspiration: “This is our 19th year with Earthchild Project. We’ve brought environmental education into classrooms through worm farming and container gardening. But we saw an opportunity to use underutilised school land to create large organic food gardens.”

Kretzmar highlighted the benefits: “These gardens bring green spaces to schools, allowing children to experience nature, learn about the environment, and develop valuable life skills. All the produce goes towards supporting the school feeding scheme.”

