More VOCFM News

Early Fire Season Raises Concerns in Cape Town

Cape Town’s annual fire season usually runs from November to May annually, a period marked by dry and windy conditions that leave the city particularly vulnerable to wildfires. However, with three separate fires breaking out late last month, experts are concerned that this year’s season may have arrived earlier than expected.

Speaking to VOC News, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse provided insight into the city’s fire readiness and shared key safety reminders for residents.

Reflecting on the winter months, Carelse said: “I think with the winter months, obviously there’s a downscaling of vegetation fires, but then there’s an uptick in informal and formal settlement fires, and we had quite a few. It hasn’t been as alarming as in previous years, but with the fire stations located in various areas, especially the most vulnerable communities, we ensure service delivery for each and every one.”

Winter tends to bring fewer overall incidents, but informal settlements remain particularly at risk. When asked about preventative strategies, Carelse explained: “
Definitely, there’s a collaborative effort with Disaster Risk Management, Informal Settlements Management, and other entities like Kindling, which is community-based. We go into the community because they are the people that suffer; they know where the hotspots are, so we target those.”

He added: “We’ve got our fire educators that go out, Disaster Risk Management as well, so we educate people. Education is there, but people must take it to heart. It’s not every day we can go out and preach the gospel. You, as an individual, as an adult, are ultimately responsible for your own safety.”

The City of Cape Town continues to monitor high-risk areas closely and urges residents, especially in informal settlements, to remain vigilant and follow fire safety guidelines to prevent further incidents.

Listen to the interview below:


VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app