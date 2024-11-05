Dr. Ramzy Baroud: “Biden and his administration had numerous opportunities to back out in support of Israel, but he played along as a democrat does””

By Kouthar Sambo

While former president Donald Trump, who is up against current vice-president Kamala Harris, is currently taking the forefront in the United States (US) polls, analysts state that both parties are peas in a pod, aligning with America’s policies of continuing to fund Israel’s ongoing Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, a renowned Palestinian journalist and the Editor of the Palestine Chronicle, who recently lost his sister in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, expanded on the geopolitical dynamics between the US and the Middle East.

“It is obvious America does not want Israel to lose, and they don’t want their status in the Middle East to change, but at the same time, they have not made a final decision. Since America can afford to go back to their traditional foreign policy in the Middle East, considering the new challenges and the weight in Ukraine, Russia, and the whole China sphere – the US is caught in a transition of a foreign policy,” detailed Barhoud.

Baroud said both republican and democratic administrations have been “terrible for Gaza.” He added that Biden and his administration had numerous opportunities to back out in support of Israel, but instead, he “played along as a democrat does.”

*Take a listen further he delves into the latest on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X