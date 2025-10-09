Dr. Fatima Hendricks arrives at the Cape Town International Airport and relays her experience after joining the Global Sumud Flotilla

“We bore witness to the brutality of the Zionist regime, even if it was just a glimpse.”

This is according to the activist Dr. Fatima Hendricks, who arrived at the Cape Town International Airport on Thursday, as several civil society groups and pro-Palestine members eagerly awaited her arrival.

Hendricks joined the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the blockade on Gaza when she was detained by Israeli occupation forces and faced mistreatment from Israeli authorities while imprisoned.

